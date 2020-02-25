WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Chelsea are facing elimination from the Champions League after a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge, while Barcelona came from behind to secure a draw away at Napoli.

West Brom extended their lead at the top of the Championship with another win at The Hawthorns, while Nottingham Forest boosted their hopes of automatic promotion with victory over Preston North End.

Ireland's Six Nations match against Italy could be postponed due to fears over the coronavirus, which has continued to spread across Europe.

Dillian Whyte has issued another challenge to Deontay Wilder following the American's defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.