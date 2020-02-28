WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:35 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Arsenal have been knocked out of the Europa League after a shock defeat at the Emirates, while Celtic have also been eliminated after conceding two late goals at Celtic Park.

Manchester United are safely through to the last 16 after a big win at home, while Wolves are also through despite losing away in Spain.

Chris Froome and sprinter Mark Cavendish are among riders being tested for the coronavirus after the UAE Tour was cancelled amid health fears.

Britain's Dan Evans is through to the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. He beat sixth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets and will face second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four.