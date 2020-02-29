WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds
Last Updated: 29/02/20 10:54pm
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.
Watford caused a monumental upset after becoming the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season with Ismaila Sarr's second-half double helping them to a 3-0 win.
Marcos Alonso continued his fine scoring form in the Premier League as he rescued a late point for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. There were also wins for West Ham and Crystal Palace.
Hearts cast aside their relegation fears to stun Rangers 1-0 in a frenetic, controversial Scottish Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle.
Beth England proved to be the winner for Chelsea Women as she scored twice in the 2-1 win over Arsenal Women in the Continental League Cup final.
Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is an early doubt for their Six Nations clash with England after he was injured playing for Northampton on Saturday.