WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Watford caused a monumental upset after becoming the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season with Ismaila Sarr's second-half double helping them to a 3-0 win.

Marcos Alonso continued his fine scoring form in the Premier League as he rescued a late point for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. There were also wins for West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Hearts cast aside their relegation fears to stun Rangers 1-0 in a frenetic, controversial Scottish Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle.

Beth England proved to be the winner for Chelsea Women as she scored twice in the 2-1 win over Arsenal Women in the Continental League Cup final.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is an early doubt for their Six Nations clash with England after he was injured playing for Northampton on Saturday.