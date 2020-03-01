WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:25 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for a third successive season and took the first step towards realising their ongoing treble ambitions with a nervy 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Everton had a late winner ruled out by VAR as Bruno Fernandes spared David de Gea's blushes by rescuing a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Wolves' march towards Champions League qualification stepped up a notch with a 3-2 win at Tottenham where they twice came from behind.

Second-half goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz saw Real Madrid overcome Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, a result that lifts Zinedine Zidane's side back on top of La Liga.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver is batting as well as she ever has during the Women's T20 World Cup, according to former captain Charlotte Edwards.