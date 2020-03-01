WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds
Last Updated: 01/03/20 10:55pm
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.
Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for a third successive season and took the first step towards realising their ongoing treble ambitions with a nervy 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.
Everton had a late winner ruled out by VAR as Bruno Fernandes spared David de Gea's blushes by rescuing a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Goodison Park.
Wolves' march towards Champions League qualification stepped up a notch with a 3-2 win at Tottenham where they twice came from behind.
Second-half goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz saw Real Madrid overcome Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, a result that lifts Zinedine Zidane's side back on top of La Liga.
England all-rounder Nat Sciver is batting as well as she ever has during the Women's T20 World Cup, according to former captain Charlotte Edwards.