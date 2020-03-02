WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah either side of half-time sent Arsenal through to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at Portsmouth.

Lewis Grabban's smart finish earned Nottingham Forest a late point against Middlesbrough as they drew 2-2 at the Riverside.

Daniel Sturridge has been handed a worldwide football ban until June and fined £150,000 after being charged with providing inside information used for betting.

Negotiations to pit Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury this year in the UK are ongoing, according to Eddie Hearn.

England players will not be shaking hands on the tour to Sri Lanka, captain Joe Root has revealed.