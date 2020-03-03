WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:18 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 in the FA Cup to progress to the quarter-finals. Willian and Ross Barkley scored for Chelsea as Liverpool lost for the third time in four games.

England have been drawn against Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in the 2020/21 Nations League. Reigning champions Portugal will face World Cup winners France, Croatia and Sweden.

Wales and Republic of Ireland have been drawn in the same group. They're joined by Bulgaria and Finland.

Scotland will come up against Euro 2020 play-off opponents Israel, as well as Czech Republic and Slovakia. Northern Ireland take on Austria, Norway and Romania.

In the Scottish Premiership, Hearts have moved off the bottom of the table after they beat Hibernian 3-1 in the Edinburgh derby.

Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Alexander Povetkin in Manchester in May, live on Sky Sports Box Office.