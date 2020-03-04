WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:34 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Manchester City will visit Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals after winning 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Norwich take on Derby or Manchester United after beating Tottenham 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Leicester beat Birmingham 1-0 and now play Chelsea, while Sheffield United face Arsenal.

A 2-2 draw at Livingston has left Celtic 13 points clear in the Scottish Premiership after Rangers lost 1-0 to Hamilton.

Harry Kane is hopeful of being fit for Euro 2020 - and aims to play for Tottenham next month.

The Premier League has written to clubs about coronavirus contingency plans - including possible closed-door matches.

And Mako Vunipola is set to play for Saracens this weekend - despite being kept out of the England squad as a precaution.