WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds
Last Updated: 04/03/20 11:35pm
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.
Manchester City will visit Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals after winning 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.
Norwich take on Derby or Manchester United after beating Tottenham 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.
Leicester beat Birmingham 1-0 and now play Chelsea, while Sheffield United face Arsenal.
A 2-2 draw at Livingston has left Celtic 13 points clear in the Scottish Premiership after Rangers lost 1-0 to Hamilton.
Harry Kane is hopeful of being fit for Euro 2020 - and aims to play for Tottenham next month.
The Premier League has written to clubs about coronavirus contingency plans - including possible closed-door matches.
And Mako Vunipola is set to play for Saracens this weekend - despite being kept out of the England squad as a precaution.