WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

A member of the Scottish women's rugby team has tested positive for coronavirus. Their Six Nations match against France at Scotstoun on Saturday has been postponed.

There is a boost for Wales' men ahead of their match against England at Twickenham. Dan Biggar has been passed fit to play after recovering from a knee injury.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his reputation as a top striker does not depend on him winning trophies, while Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss the second leg of their Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid with a hip injury.

Nottingham Forest were beaten 3-0 by Millwall in the Championship. Matt Smith's hat-trick sends the Lions up to seventh, just two points outside the play-off places.

And Tiger Woods has pulled out of next week's Players Championship. He has been struggling with back problems.