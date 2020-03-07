WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England remain in the 2020 Six Nations title race after they beat Wales 33-30 at Twickenham. Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi scored England's tries.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League after they came from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield. They need three more victories to guarantee their first league title in 30 years.

Dele Alli scored his 50th Premier League goal to earn Tottenham a 1-1 draw at Burnley. Chris Wood opened the scoring before Alli equalised from the penalty spot.

Leeds are top of the Sky Bet Championship. They beat Huddersfield 2-0 to move above West Brom at the top of the table, after they could only draw 0-0 at Swansea.

Leigh Griffiths scored his first hat-trick in four years as Celtic beat St Mirren 5-0 in the Scottish Premiership. They moved 16 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.