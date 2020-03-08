WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:18 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool are two wins away from the Premier League title - that after Manchester City were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay with United's goals.

Chelsea continue the push for Champions League qualification after they thrashed Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Ranger go into next weekend's Old Firm derby against Celtic off the back of a 1-0 win against Ross County. Ryan Kent with the Rangers goal.

England Women have their first win at the She Believes Cup. Ellen White came off the bench to score the winner against Japan.

France can no longer win the Six Nations Grand Slam after they were beaten 28-17 by Scotland. Defeat for France means England now top the Six Nations table.

Wigan are back on top of the Super League after they beat Hull KR by 30 points to 16. Man of steel Jackson Hastings with two tries for the Warriors.