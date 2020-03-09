WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Leicester City are just four points behind second-placed Manchester City after a 4-0 win over Aston Villa, who remain in the Premier League relegation zone.

Tottenham's injury troubles continued with the news Steven Bergwijn will be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

All sport in Italy - including Serie A fixtures - has been suspended until April 3 as part of measures to deal with the coronavirus.

Ireland's Six Nations match against France, which had been due to be played in Paris on Saturday, has also been postponed.

England prop Joe Marler has been cited for his clash with Alun Wyn Jones in Saturday's win over Wales.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has told a Q and A event that he could buy Newcastle.