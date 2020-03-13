Papers: Premier League clubs pushing to scrap remainder of season

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

A growing number of clubs want the Premier League season abandoned in a move which would deny Liverpool a first title win since 1990.

West Ham chief Karren Brady says "there is no dodging the possibility" that the season will have to be scrapped.

Aston Villa and Brighton plan to donate to homeless charities food prepared for today's postponed home games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Paul Pogba has told his social media followers to "dab to beat coronavirus" by coughing into their elbows.

Incoming Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech wants his new club to sign his Ajax pal Andre Onana as well.

THE TIMES

FA chairman Greg Clarke has told the Premier League he does not think it is feasible to finish this season's Premier League.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mikel Arteta has added Wolves forward Diogo Jota to his summer shopping list at Arsenal.

Juventus will bid £25m for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri in the summer.

Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs may refuse to play when the season is due to resume next month because of widespread concerns about their players' fitness and the integrity of the competition.

Premier League's out-of-contract stars including Willian, Adam Lallana and Jan Vertonghen could be left in limbo if season ends after their deals expire on June 30 following coronavirus delay.

Sports insurers have become inundated with enquiries from the world of football, with clubs desperately trying to discover if they are covered for losses due to coronavirus.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned amid mounting fears it would be ­impossible to complete it this summer.

Premier League clubs are being tested for coronavirus via the NHS rather than through private medical clinics due to Government guidelines.

Chelsea will keep their Cobham training ground in lockdown for the foreseeable future after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus.

DAILY MIRROR

The Champions League could be heading for a major revolution with quarter-final and semi-finals ties being played over one leg.

Sean Dyche admits it is inevitable Burnley will one day sell rising star Dwight McNeil.

DAILY STAR

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is "disappointed" Manchester United's season has been suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Paulo Dybala after Juventus stepped up their contract renewal talks with the playmaker.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon has slapped down suggestions Kristoffer Ajer is heading for a summer exit from Celtic.