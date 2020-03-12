WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:41 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Government are considering banning sporting events in the UK to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. He said although there are no immediate plans to bring in such a ban, the situation could change quickly.

Euro 2020 could be postponed until next summer at an emergency UEFA meeting next week. The member associations will also discuss how to finish the Champions League and the Europa League.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating after a member of his family fell ill. City's Champions League last-16, second leg tie against Real Madrid has been postponed.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed three Leicester players are being kept away from the rest of the squad after displaying symptoms. Leicester are due to play Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League quarter finals after thrashing LASK 5-0 behind closed doors in Austria. Wolves drew 1-1 in Greece against Olympiakos, while Rangers lost 3-1 at home against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Australian Grand Prix will not go ahead. Discussions were held late into the night in Melbourne after McLaren withdrew from the event. One of their team members tested positive for the coronavirus.