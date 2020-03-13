WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he's 'feeling better already' after confirming he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Competitions across British football including the Premier League and EFL are suspending matches until at least April because of the virus.

The Masters has also been postponed, with the Players Championship being called off after the first round.

The London, Manchester and Brighton marathons, along with the Boston marathon in the US, have been rescheduled for later dates in 2020.

And in Super League, Salford came from 12 points down to beat top-of-the-table Wigan.