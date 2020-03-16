WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Un-named Video Un-named Video

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Italy's football federation will ask for Euro 2020 to be postponed over the coronavirus outbreak so they can complete the Serie A season.

Former Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is one of five Valencia players and coaches who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Wayne Rooney has criticised the time it took for football authorities to postpone matches due to the pandemic.

Virgil van Dijk says he would be "gutted" if the outbreak stops Liverpool fans watching the team win the league title for the first time in 30 years.

Players from Brazilian club Gremio took to the field wearing masks on Sunday in protest at having to play a match during the coronavirus pandemic.