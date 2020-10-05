Manchester City transfer news and rumours

Eric Garcia will be staying at Man City after Barcelona failed to meet their valuation for the central defender.

Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom had previously said on Monday afternoon: "Regarding Eric Garcia, so far Barcelona haven't met Man City's valuation for the defender. We understand Barcelona will pay around £10million for him as he's only got less than 12 months left on his deal. He would be able to leave on a free at the end of the season. City feel Garcia is worth more to them than £10m - they are looking for £20m. A compromise is required."

"A transfer that doesn't necessarily need to be done today is Tosin Adarabioyo. He impressed on loan in the Championship last season at Blackburn and there has been Premier League interest in the player during the summer but so far he's not got any offers to leave. Fulham have been linked and it remains to be seen if they can do a deal today.

"Another deal we are expecting is Patrick Roberts - who's spent pretty much the entire time of his City career away from the club - we expect him to go back to Middlesbrough. That could be done today but it would fall under the domestic transfer rule."

City are in the market for a left back if they sell Oleksandr Zinchenko. Sky Sports News has been told that there is early interest in Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico.

The 28-year-old Argentine defender was on the target list at a number of Premier League clubs this summer, including Chelsea and Leicester.

South American football expert Tim Vickery told Sky Sports:

"City would be interesting as a move because Tagliafico is Argentina's first-choice left-back. He's 28 so he doesn't have much of a sell-on value, and I don't think he's the greatest defender in the world and he doesn't give you what an Andrew Robertson does at Liverpool - the constant attacking presence.

"But City could set up in a different way. They've got wingers to give you width, and if you're looking for a full-back who can construct from deep and arrive as an element of surprise, then Tagliafico is quite classy and could fill that role for City.

"Looking back at their Champions League exit to Lyon, he was the type of player that was missing from the team that day. If this move does go through, I do feel he has things to bring to the table."

Manchester City have signed Benfica defender Ruben Dias for £65m, with Nicolas Otamendi moving in the opposite direction.

Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly will stay at Napoli this summer, according to the Serie A club's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Nathan Ake - City have completed the signing of the Bournemouth defender for £41m on a five-year deal (August 5).

Ferran Torres - City have completed the signing of the Valencia winger (August 4).

Scott Carson - Manchester City have re-signed goalkeeper Scott Carson on a season-long loan deal from Derby (August 20).

Ruben Dias - Manchester City have signed the Benfica defender for £65m, the club has confirmed (September 29).

