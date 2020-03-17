WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 SSN in 60 seconds SSN in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

UEFA is holding an emergency meeting with European clubs, leagues and national federations today to decide what happens to this summer's European football schedule in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee will hold talks with heads of international sports federations today about the Tokyo Olympics.

The Grand National has been cancelled. A crowd of around 70,000 was expected to attend Aintree on April 4.

Super League has been suspended until April 3 - Castleford's win over Saint Helens on Sunday was the last match to go ahead.

And Rugby Union in England has been suspended at all levels until April 14. The RFU says all activity, including club training, league and cup matches, and rugby education courses, should be stopped.

And Thursday's scheduled Premier League Darts event in Newcastle has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, October 1.