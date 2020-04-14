Papers: Manchester United weighing up £70m swoop for Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national and regional newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United secretly sent scouts to watch Saul Niguez as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weighs-up a £70m offer for the Atletico Madrid star.

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to be offered the chance to sign Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Football League players are furious with the PFA - after they agreed a proposal with the EFL to defer 25 per cent of wages for April.

Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi has warned the squad they face more wage cuts if the Premier League season is voided - much to the anger of players.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to bring Inter Milan veteran Diego Godin to North London.

UEFA is coming under pressure to cancel all leagues in Europe because of the COVID-19 crisis.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United and Real Madrid's hopes of signing Erling Haaland have been dealt a severe blow after it emerged the striker's release clause does not come into effect until 2022.

Harry Maguire has sent a video to every Manchester United member of staff, thanking them for their hard work during the coronavirus crisis and vowing to see them all soon.

Football Association disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham duo Dele Alli and Eric Dier are still ongoing despite the footballing calendar grounding to a halt.

Barcelona legend Xavi has backed his former club's pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and has also tipped Neymar to make a sensational return to the Nou Camp.

Premier League and Championship clubs could sign a historic truce which would stop them poaching players from each other in the event that the wage cuts situation turns into a war.

Football League clubs are growing closer to voting for the introduction of salary caps to safeguard the futures of stricken institutions.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League clubs are warning their players they will not be able to afford to spend big this summer.

Argentine club Independiente are ramping up their efforts to snatch Sergio Aguero back from Manchester City this summer, according to reports in South America.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Football League clubs have been told to stop trying to poach rival players amid concerns it "completely undermines" pleas of financial distress and jeopardises moves to agree collective wage cuts.

The British Grand Prix, the last pillar of the nation's sporting summer still standing, could host two races on the same weekend in late July as Formula One scrambles to stage the minimum eight rounds needed for a world championship.

THE TIMES

England face the prospect of being without a game until next March after a Fifa executive warned that international football may not be able to return to the calendar until next year.

SCOTTISH SUN

SPFL chief Murdoch MacLennan is set to order a probe into Dundee's mystery email.

Hearts have slashed season ticket prices as they reluctantly prepare for the 'possibility' of life in the Championship.

Celtic are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme.

DAILY RECORD

Discussions are taking place over the creation of an SPFL taskforce charged with looking into revamping the leagues.