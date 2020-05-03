Coronavirus: No Premier League relegation if season isn't completed, suggests Adrian Bevington

3:12 Premier League clubs will need to be flexible to complete the season, Adrian Bevington has warned Premier League clubs will need to be flexible to complete the season, Adrian Bevington has warned

Former England managing director Adrian Bevington says there should be no relegation from the Premier League if the season cannot be completed.

Bevington believes clubs will need to be flexible to finish the season on the pitch but should they fail to come to an agreement, he wants relegation taken off the table.

Bevington told Sky Sports News: "There's no old-fashioned road map to this. There has got to be some give and take here.

"If we can conclude the season, give a level of sporting integrity and avoid any potential legal ramifications, then all the better.

"Neutral venues might have a detrimental effect to those clubs at the bottom of the league but personally speaking, if we can't conclude the season fully is relegation a fair option? That's something that's up for discussion as well.

0:43 Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas says clubs need to start putting supporters first, as the Premier League debates Project Restart Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas says clubs need to start putting supporters first, as the Premier League debates Project Restart

"I don't like voiding the season. If you can't play it, use the points per game or some mathematical formula that is in place that finishes the league.

"I'm not against teams being promoted and prizes being awarded, but I don't like the idea of relegation if the league is not concluded."