ePL Invitational: James Maddison to meet Keinan Davis on Saturday's finals day

EPL Invitational 2 - who will be crowned winner on Saturday?

Keinan Davis sent out a message of intent by winning 8-1 as the final four were confirmed for Saturday's Finals Day, live on Sky Sports.

On the fourth day of the tournament, which provides the unique opportunity to see Premier League players put their FIFA 20 skills to the test against one another on the big stage, the final four players booked their spots in the semi-finals to leave a mouthwatering finals day on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, where James Maddison will play Davis and John Egan meets Max Aarons.

Here's how the four quarter-finals unfolded:

James Maddison 4-3 Michael Obafemi

Maddison claimed a dramatic and richly entertaining 4-3 golden goal victory over Southampton forward Michael Obafemi with a match full of trash talking.

The Leicester midfielder netted the decisive goal with his own character to put his club through to finals day.

Charlie Taylor 1-8 Keinan Davis

Aston Villa striker Davis showed off his credentials ahead of finals day as he scored a hat-trick with his own in-game character to put Taylor to the sword. The Burnley man had come through two matches to get to this stage but was no match for Davis, who is now the tournament favourite.

John Egan 4-2 Aaron Connolly

The battle of the Republic of Ireland internationals went the way of the Sheffield United man who had Lys Mousset to thank for scoring two crucial goals in the final stages for the Blades.

Max Aarons 3-1 Emerson

Egan will meet Aarons in the semi-final after the Norwich full-back earned a 3-1 success against Chelsea wing-back Emerson. After a tight first half, Aarons took charge after the break scoring three without reply.

How does the draw look?

The odds?

Keinan Davis: 11/10

Max Aarons: 13/8

James Maddison: 11/2

John Egan: 15/2

Saturday's action: It's finals day, live on Sky Sports!

Saturday May 9

James Maddison vs Keinan Davis

John Egan vs Max Aarons

Winners will meet in the final

Fans can watch all the action on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm and, like throughout the week, on the Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels; Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels as well on the Football Daily YouTube channel.