Nicolas Tagliafico: Arsenal chasing £20m Ajax left-back - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national and regional newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are chasing Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico in a £20m deal - as Mikel Arteta searches for a new left-back.

Three Premier League clubs are interested in having cardboard cut-outs of supporters in empty stands when top-flight football returns.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both tracking 18-year-old Kaan Kurt who is playing for Borussia Monchengladbach II in the fourth tier of German football.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The proposed £300m takeover of Newcastle United is finally expected to be resolved next week.

English clubs will get an added chance of European glory next year as UEFA firms up its plans for Europa League 2 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

DAILY MAIL

The Professional Footballers' Association has asked the Government to undertake more research into possible greater coronavirus risks for black, Asian and minority ethnic players, amid strong concerns among some about a return to football.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he isn't bothered about player fitness when football returns.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City's and Manchester United's dreams of European success this season have been dealt a blow following the Government's announcement regarding quarantine measures for people coming into the UK.

Willian has made his clearest indication yet that his time at Chelsea is coming to an end after conceding the club will not change their mind on their contract offer.

Tottenham's attempts to keep hold of Jan Vertonghen appear to be failing as the Belgian looks increasingly likely to leave the club this summer.

DAILY STAR

Leicester head a pack of Premier League clubs ready to pounce for Liverpool's Adam Lallana.

West Ham are chasing Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, according to the French club's president.

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is being eyed by Inter Milan as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, as the forward is edging closer to Barcelona.

THE GUARDIAN

Plans to shift the Six Nations' traditional slot by a month to March and April and play the Rugby Championship in the same window as part of a synchronised global calendar have moved a step closer, following an unprecedented joint announcement by the respective tournament organisers.

DAILY RECORD

SPFL clubs face a whopping bill of £10k-per-week to test their players and staff for COVID-19.