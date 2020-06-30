Arsenal make Matteo Guendouzi available in summer transfer business - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have explored using French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as a makeweight in their summer transfer business.

Manchester City are set to learn their European fate from the Court of Arbitration for Sport on July 13.

Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to give Moise Kean a fresh start after speaking to the errant striker over his breach of discipline.

The Premier League will review the findings of a study which highlighted racial bias in television commentary.

Aston Villa sporting director Suso is under increasing pressure amid serious misgivings about the club's recruitment record.

THE SUN

Manchester City's interest in Chelsea target Nathan Ake has "intensified", according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Jordan Henderson is under pressure from his team-mates to have a Premier League tattoo to go with his impressive Champions League emblem.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa will launch an extensive review of their recruitment and scouting strategy at the end of the season, following a £135million spend on their return to the Premier League.

England stars Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood have agreed terms to join Manchester City ahead of the new Women's Super League season.

Manu Tuilagi remains in a stalemate with Leicester Tigers after as many as six players missed the club's deadline to sign a new contract.