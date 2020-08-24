Robby McCrorie to be called into Scotland squad for upcoming Nations League matches

Robby McCrorie in action during a European U21 Championship qualifier against the Netherlands

Robby McCrorie will be his first Scotland call-up, with the goalkeeper to be named in Steve Clarke's squad for his side's upcoming National League matches.

The Livingston stopper - who is on a year-long loan from Rangers - has previously represented Scotland at U21 level.

McCrorie originally joined Livingston on loan back in January, but the season was then called off in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old signed a new deal at Rangers this summer which runs until 2023.

Scotland will kick off their Nations League campaign against Israel next Friday, September 4. They will then travel to the Czech Republic for their second qualifier on September 7.

Steve Clarke's squad announcement will be live on Sky Sports News from 1pm on Tuesday.