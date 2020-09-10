Play the Sky Sports News Quiz: Premier League 2020/21 season gets underway
Sky Sports News Quiz will air on Thursday from 6.30pm on Sky Sports News. To take part, visit skysports.com/play
Last Updated: 10/09/20 6:35pm
Sky Sports News is set to host another interactive quiz on Thursday evening ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season.
It could not be easier to take part as viewers will be able to play along at home while watching Sky Sports News (visit skysports.com/play at 6.30pm on Thursday).
Presented by Julian Warren with guest Lianne Sanderson, players will be given 15 seconds to answer multiple-choice questions related to the Premier League's return - including opening day goals, finish the commentator's sentence, What Happened Next and Who I Am rounds…
Each answer is scored by points - the longer you take, the more your score goes down, with a maximum of 1,000 points available per question.
Not only can you play with your family and friends for ultimate bragging rights but there is also the chance to win a Sky Soundbox as well!
Sky Sports News Quiz will air on Thursday at 6.30pm on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League. To take part, visit skysports.com/play.