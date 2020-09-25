Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions

Team news, stats, predictions for matchweek nine in the Scottish Premiership.

Lawrence Shankland (centre) is congratulated after his goal for Dundee United against St Mirren

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice will assess the fitness of the players who are back from a period of self-isolation as he prepares for the Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

Kyle Munro and Ross Callachan dropped out of the squad last weekend after the club reported several positive Covid-19 cases, while Lee Hodson is also back after his flatmate, St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, tested positive. Skipper Brian Easton could return some time in October following ankle surgery.

Defender Mark Connolly is back in contention for Dundee United after an ankle injury. Liam Smith is still a doubt for the Tayside club. The full-back has not played since picking up a heavy knock against Motherwell on August 8.

Key stat: Hamilton have failed to win all six of their Scottish Premiership games against promoted sides under Brian Rice (D3 L3); their last such win was in December 2018 against St. Mirren, with Martin Canning in charge.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-0

Livingston manager Gary Holt is hoping midfielder Craig Sibbald and defender Ciaron Brown can shake off knocks to face St Johnstone. Defender Jack Fitzwater is also in contention for a return after sitting out the last three games.

Keaghan Jacobs is working his way back from a foot injury, while Alan Lithgow (hip) remains out.

Craig Bryson is eyeing a St Johnstone debut on Saturday as he edges towards full fitness. The 33-year-old saw a move to Aberdeen wrecked by a persistent ankle injury but is over the worst of the problem now and hopes to kick-start his career when Saints visit the Tony Macaroni Arena.

However, Callum Booth will again be absent with the Achilles problem that has kept him out since the third game of the season.

Key stat: Not only have St. Johnstone scored the fewest goals in the Scottish Premiership this season (4), but they also have the lowest shot conversion rate (4.2 per cent), converting just four of their 95 attempts this campaign.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren have their full complement of goalkeepers back for the Scottish Premiership encounter with Kilmarnock after their coronavirus crisis.

Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness are out of quarantine to join third-choice keeper Peter Urminsky, with Zdenek Zlamal's emergency loan spell from Hearts now over. Full-back Richard Tait starts a two-match ban following his red card against Dundee United.

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy is also suspended after being sent off against Hamilton last weekend. But midfielder Alan Power could make his return from a hamstring strain after stepping up his recovery work this week.

Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood (thigh) remain out.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 15 away games in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L12) and remain winless on the road since a 3-2 victory at Hearts in February (P6 D1 L5 since).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

Bevis Mugabi returns to the Motherwell squad to face Rangers after missing the Europa League clash with Hapoel Beer-Sheva through suspension.

Defenders Charles Dunne and Jake Carroll are still working their way back to fitness following long-term absences, while midfielder Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox are recovering from knee surgery.

Rangers survived Thursday night's Europa League trip to Willem II unscathed after picking up no fresh injuries.

Winger Brandon Barker has an outside chance of being fit for Sunday's clash after shaking off a hamstring strain.

Ryan Jack has resumed light training after his calf problem and is progressing well but this game comes too soon, as it does for Kemar Roofe (calf), Joe Aribo (ankle) and long-term absentee Nikola Katic (knee).

Key stat: Motherwell are without a win in 45 top-flight meetings with Rangers (D12 L33), since a 1-0 victory on Boxing Day in 2002 under Terry Butcher.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

James Forrest will be absent for Celtic. The Scotland winger suffered bone bruising during Thursday's Europa League win in Riga and could be missing for at least a couple of weeks.

Skipper Scott Brown should be fit and available despite being caught on the Achilles in Latvia, but defender Christopher Jullien (back) is a doubt once more while Mikey Johnston is definitely out after calf surgery.

Hibernian are still without former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan as the club explore a health issue affecting the player.

Loan player Jamie Murphy returns after having to sit out the 2-2 draw with parent club Rangers.

Sean Mackie is continuing his rehab while midfielder Fraser Murray has signed for Dunfermline on a season-long loan.

Key stat: Celtic are unbeaten in 12 home league games against Hibernian (W9 D3), winning each of the last four in a row.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-2

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell is confident Connor Randall has suffered no lasting damage after limping off against St Johnstone last weekend.

Striker Billy Mckay came off with a calf problem against Celtic earlier this month but is also back in training, while Ross Draper remains a doubt with another calf issue.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will assess his side following their 1-0 defeat by Sporting in Lisbon. Tommie Hoban may be rested after playing three-and-a-half games in 12 days early in his comeback from long-term injury.

Defender Michael Devlin (hamstring), midfielders Dean Campbell (foot) and Matty Kennedy (knee), and striker Sam Cosgrove (knee) remain out.

Key stat: Six of Ross County's seven league goals this campaign have come from set piece situations (86%, including penalties) - no side has scored more (level with Celtic).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2