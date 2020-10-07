Manchester United 'keeper Sergio Romero set for MLS move - papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is lining up a move to Major League Soccer after his hopes of joining Everton on deadline day were dashed.

West Brom are confident of completing the signing of Huddersfield forward Karlan Grant before next Friday's EFL deadline and are also considering a move for Josh King of Bournemouth.

Manchester United are reportedly concerned about Bruno Fernandes' 'mental and physical wear' following his breathtaking start at Old Trafford.

Manchester United failed to bring in any of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top targets in the transfer window, according to reports.

Arsenal are exploring whether Kieran Tierney can avoid having to isolate for a fortnight - and miss their Manchester City trip - after Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19.

Football League clubs are exploring the possibility of screening their matches inside stadium hospitality areas while fans continue to be kept away from watching games.

DAILY MIRROR

Bukayo Saka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are set for their first senior starts in an experimental England line-up at Wembley.

Conor Coady has apologised in advance if he gets caught out swearing on his big night at Wembley.

THE SUN

West Brom have opened talks with Bournemouth over a £10m move for Josh King after Slaven Bilic pleaded with his board to solve his striker crisis.

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to increase their minority stake in Leeds United.

Arsene Wenger has listed four changes he wants to make to the rules of football - including making throw-ins into 'kick-ins'

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mesut Ozil's exile from the Arsenal first team looks set to continue after he was left out of the club's Europa League squad.

Premiership Rugby's controversial handling over the Covid-19 outbreak at Sale Sharks is being investigated by the Rugby Football Union amid mounting concerns it has damaged the reputation of the sport.

English football stepped up its fight to get fans back into stadiums on Wednesday night after drawing up plans for the mass public screenings of matches.

Gordon Taylor is increasingly likely to extend his extraordinary tenure as chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association into 2021.

DAILY STAR

Jurgen Klopp may have inadvertently derailed Liverpool 's chances of signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

THE GUARDIAN

Gareth Southgate has said England's young players have proven nothing yet and warned them not to risk harming his squad's reputation