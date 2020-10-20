Premier League squads: Danny Rose, Jean Michael Seri, Connor Wickham, among players sidelined

Danny Rose, Jean Michael Seri and Connor Wickham are among the players sidelined as the 2020/21 Premier League squads were confirmed.

Striker Wickham, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, has not been given a number at Crystal Palace along with Wayne Hennessey, who misses out to the new Eagles No 1 Jack Butland.

Christian Atsu, meanwhile, is one of four Newcastle players whose contracts expire at the end of this campaign and have not been registered in the 25-man group along with Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons.

The 28-year-old made 24 appearances for the Magpies last season but failed to score, and he played in a team with on-loan Danny Rose, who has been left out of Tottenham's 25-man group for the coming campaign.

Newly-promoted Fulham have left out four midfielders, three of which were instrumental in their promotions to the Premier League over the last two seasons; Josh Onomah, Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen, as well as Jean Michael Seri.

Image: Connor Wickham spent some of last season out on loan but was unable to secure a move away from Crystal Palace this summer

Yannick Bolasie and Mo Besic have been left out of Everton's squad, while Petr Cech has been sensationally named in Chelsea's as a fourth-choice goalkeeper but on a non-contract basis.

Aston Villa have left out Henri Lansbury from their squad, while there is no room either for Simon Moore and injured Jack O'Connell at Sheffield United, or Kamil Grosicki at West Brom.

Image: Inter Milan were looking at signing the Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri in the summer

Long-term injured Brighton players Jose Izquierdo and Florin Andone have been given squad numbers in the hope they can play before the New Year, while new signing Danny Welbeck has been given No 18.

Islam Slimani has been named in Leicester's squad after spending last season on loan at Monaco, while there are no unexpected absentees nor inclusions in the squads of Burnley, Leeds, Southampton, Wolves, West Ham and Manchester City.

Manchester United have omitted England centre-back Phil Jones and goalkeeper Sergio Romero from their Premier League squad; two players who will not play club football until at least January having also been left out of the Champions League group.

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's squad as he enters the final year of his contract while, as expected, Virgil van Dijk is not in Liverpool's list either after suffering knee ligament damage that requires surgery and is expected to keep him out until next year.

Image: Christian Atsu has failed to score in 24 appearances for Newcastle last season

Each squad must contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the 'Home Grown Player' (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be 'home grown'.

Clubs are also allowed an additional list of registered U21 players.

What is a Home-Grown Player?

A "Home-Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

Rules on U21 players

U21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad.

For the 2020/21 campaign U21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 1999.