League Two highlights and round-up: Newport leapfrog Cambridge to go top

Mickey Demetriou fired home after 45 seconds as Newport made light work of Bradford at Valley Parade to move to the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Demetriou converted a Scott Twine cross then Padraig Amond doubled the Exiles' advantage moments after replacing the injured Saikou Janneh just before half-time.

Matt Dolan's last-minute penalty wrapped up an impressive 3-0 win for Michael Flynn's men, which proved enough to leapfrog Cambridge into first place.

The Us were forced to settle for a point from a 1-1 home draw with Bolton despite going ahead in the 72nd minute through a William Crellin own goal.

Bolton, who still have just one win to show from their opening eight games in League Two, equalised eight minutes from time after Antoni Sarcevic finished off a sweeping attacking move.

Cheltenham are third after a goalless draw against winless Mansfield, while Forest Green moved into fourth place after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Morecambe.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith put the home side in front but Jamille Matt inspired Rovers to take the points, first setting up Jake Young for his 79th-minute equaliser then rising highest to power home an Odin Bailey cross seven minutes from time.

Salford's stand-in boss Paul Scholes was frustrated by a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley, who snatched a second-half point through George Francomb after James Wilson's long-range effort had given the hosts a 57th-minute lead.

Colchester sunk new boys Harrogate with two goals in two minutes from Callum Harriott and Ben Stevenson early in the second half, which proved enough to seal a 2-1 win despite Jon Stead's header on the hour.

Fellow new boys Barrow are still waiting for their first win after twice giving away the lead to draw 2-2 at home to Walsall.

A Dior Angus penalty was cancelled out by Caolan Lavery on the stroke of half-time, and after Luke James fired Barrow back in front, Lavery struck again from the spot just before the hour mark.

Southend remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat at Tranmere, for whom Peter Clarke headed a 31st-minute opener before James Vaughan hit a deflected second from long range.

Goals from Joel Randall, Matt Jay and Jake Taylor gave Exeter a 3-1 win over Scunthorpe, who responded through a Jai Rowe header.

Leyton Orient won 2-0 at Stevenage after second-half strikes from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson, while Grimsby and Carlisle shared the points from a 1-1 draw after Matthew Pollock's opener for the Mariners was cancelled out by a James McKeown own goal.

Mitchell Clark struck a stunning solo effort as Port Vale won 2-1 at Oldham. Nathan Smith gave Vale the lead and after Clark doubled their advantage, Zak Dearnley responded early in the second half for the Latics.