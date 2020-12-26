League One highlights and round-up: Lincoln crush struggling Burton to move top

Lincoln took over at the top of Sky Bet League One in style with a 5-1 drubbing of Burton on Boxing Day.

The Imps took advantage of previous leaders Portsmouth not being in action due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases with a comprehensive victory after Remy Howarth and Brennan Johnson scored inside seven minutes.

Anthony Scully added a third 11 minutes into the second half and Johnson completed his brace before Kane Hemmings grabbed a consolation for bottom of the table Brewers, but Harry Anderson had the last laugh with a fifth for Lincoln in

the 81st minute.

The rest of the top six - Hull, Doncaster, Peterborough and Ipswich - were also not in action and Charlton took advantage to move up to sixth, but they could only draw 2-2 at home to Plymouth.

Luke Jephcott's first-half double had Argyle on course for an away victory, but Marcus Maddison levelled in the 67th-minute to add to Chris Gunter's earlier strike and yet Lee Bowyer's men still jumped up to sixth.

Success for either Crewe or Fleetwood would have moved them into the play-off positions but they played out a 1-1 draw after Mikael Mandron scored his ninth of the season for the Railwaymen.

Wes Burns had put Joey Barton's side ahead in the 49th minute, although they were not able to hang on and have won only once in their last seven games.

Oxford's good form in December continued with a 2-0 triumph at home to AFC Wimbledon moving them up to 15th in the table.

Jordon Obita put a smile on the face of his manager Karl Robinson when he found the net in the 13th minute and Matty Taylor scored nine minutes later to secure the points.

It finished 2-0 between two other sides in the bottom half, with hosts MK Dons getting the better of Bristol Rovers.

Ben Gladwin made the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time and Scott Fraser sealed the win with a second in the 63rd minute.

Wigan are still firmly in the relegation zone after they were unable to hold on to their lead against Shrewsbury at the DW Stadium.

A Will Keane penalty put the Latics in the driving seat at the beginning of the second period, but Shaun Whalley levelled midway through the half and it ended 1-1.

Managerless Wigan would have been a point from safety with victory, but stay 21st in the table.