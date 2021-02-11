FA Cup quarter-finals: Everton face Man City, Leicester City play Manchester United and Bournemouth host Southampton

Everton will welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to Goodison Park in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Manchester United travel to Leicester.
Chelsea's reward, should they get past Barnsley on Thursday evening, is a home tie against the Premier League's bottom side Sheffield United.
Championship side Bournemouth, who are currently looking for a new permanent manager, host south coast neighbours Southampton.
Everton reached the last eight after coming through a nine-goal thriller against Tottenham on Wednesday, with Bernard's extra-time winner giving them a 5-4 victory over Jose Mourinho's side.
City, meanwhile, made English football history by breaking the record for consecutive wins (15) in all competitions by a top-flight team as they beat Swansea 3-1 in the fifth round on Wednesday.
Leicester and United met in the Premier League on Boxing Day last year, when Axel Tuanzebe's 85th-minute own goal earned a point for the Foxes in a 2-2 draw at the King Power.
The quarter-finals are due to take place on the weekend of March 20-21.
FA Cup quarter-final draw:
Everton vs Manchester City
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Leicester vs Manchester United
Barnsley/Chelsea vs Sheffield United