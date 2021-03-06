League One highlights and round-up: Hull go top; Peterborough beaten

Hull moved top of Sky Bet League One on goal difference as they beat Bristol Rovers 2-0, while Peterborough lost 2-1 to Burton.

Gavin Whyte's double gave the Tigers a third straight win as they seek promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

And it proved a significant result as Burton's Kane Hemmings and Hayden Carter scored in a five-minute second-half spell to inflict defeat on the previous leaders, who had been unbeaten in seven games. Harrison Burrows' late goal was mere consolation for Posh.

Third-placed Lincoln also kept up the pace with a 3-0 win over Crewe, Morgan Rogers with a first-half opener before Conor McGrandles and Brennan Johnson struck in the second period.

Sunderland were 2-0 winners against struggling Rochdale, Dion Sanderson with the first before Charlie Wyke's 25th of the season in all competitions made the game safe before half-time.

Tom Anderson and Omar Bogle earned Doncaster a 2-1 win over Plymouth, Niall Ennis pulling one back, but Portsmouth were hammered 4-1 by Northampton. Ryan Watson's double was added to before half-time by Fraser Horsfall and Sam Hoskins meaning Ellis Harrison's penalty was only a consolation.

Paul Cook's reign at Ipswich started with a 3-1 defeat as Gillingham's Vadaine Oliver scored twice in the final 20 minutes.

Luke Chambers had cancelled out Jack Tucker's opener but defeat leaves Town outside the play-off places.

Accrington beat Swindon 2-1 with all the goals in the first half, Dion Charles and Colby Bishop scoring either side of Brett Pitman's equaliser, while Oxford keeper Jack Stevens saved Ronnie Schwartz's stoppage-time penalty in a goalless draw with Charlton.

Bottom club Wigan beat MK Dons 3-0, George Johnston with the first goal before Callum Lang and Joe Dodoo killed the game off with quickfire goals in the second half.

Wes Burns scored a stunning solo goal in Fleetwood's 2-0 win over Shrewsbury, Kyle Vassell with the second, and Ollie Palmer's last-minute goal gave AFC Wimbledon a 1-1 draw with Blackpool, who had led through Ellis Simms.