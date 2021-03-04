Patrick van Aanholt: Crystal Palace defender subjected to racist abuse on Instagram

Patrick van Aanholt is the latest in a growing number of footballers to have received racist and abusive messages in recent weeks; the Crystal Palace defender posted a caption on social media entitled "Why we kneel" in response

Patrick van Aanholt became the latest professional footballer to have been sent racist and abusive messages

Patrick van Aanholt was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Crystal Palace's goalless draw with Manchester United on Wednesday.

The Crystal Palace defender, 30, shared a post captioned "Why we kneel" after racist messages were sent to him on Instagram.

He becomes the latest in a growing list of professional footballers to have suffered racist abuse in recent weeks.

In February, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Reece James, Manchester United Women's Lauren James and Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe were among those to have been targeted on social media platforms.

Instagram have previously reiterated to Sky Sports News that they are prepared to enforce tougher penalties on those who contravene their community standards by posting abusive messages.

The platform can restrict messages and delete the accounts of offending users.

Hate Won't Stop Us

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org