Patrick van Aanholt: Crystal Palace defender subjected to racist abuse on Instagram

Patrick van Aanholt was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Crystal Palace's goalless draw with Manchester United on Wednesday.
The Crystal Palace defender, 30, shared a post captioned "Why we kneel" after racist messages were sent to him on Instagram.
He becomes the latest in a growing list of professional footballers to have suffered racist abuse in recent weeks.
In February, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Reece James, Manchester United Women's Lauren James and Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe were among those to have been targeted on social media platforms.
Instagram have previously reiterated to Sky Sports News that they are prepared to enforce tougher penalties on those who contravene their community standards by posting abusive messages.
The platform can restrict messages and delete the accounts of offending users.
