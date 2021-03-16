League One highlights and round-up: Posh close on top spot; Lincoln, Doncaster beaten

Peterborough got back to winning ways against managerless Portsmouth to move within three points of League One leaders Hull.
Darren Ferguson's men had suffered back-to-back defeats but secured a 1-0 win on Tuesday as Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray endured a moment to forget.
He was caught out by a goalbound Harrison Burrows corner and could only punch the ball against the back of defender Rasmus Nicolaisen for a calamitous own goal.
By contrast, third-placed Lincoln's night could not have gone much worse.
Gillingham striker Vadaine Oliver opened the scoring against his former side, with Kyle Dempsey and Jordan Graham wrapping up a 3-0 win for the visitors.
There was a galling 3-0 loss for another side in the play-off spots as Doncaster went down at Oxford.
Matty Taylor's brace got the ball rolling at the Kassam Stadium, where Olamide Shodipo wrapped things up before the break.
Johnnie Jackson had a night to remember in his first match in caretaker charge of Charlton as his side overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 against Bristol Rovers.
Luke Leahy's penalty and Ed Upson put Joey Barton's visitors in control, only for Andrew Shinnie and Jake Forster-Caskey to level before half-time.
Conor Washington scored a late winner on a night that ended with Rovers goalkeeper Joe Day being sent off.
In-form Fleetwood beat Ipswich 2-0 thanks to Callum Connolly and Gerard Garner goals, while Burton's winning run came to an end in a 1-1 draw at Blackpool as Hayden Carter's effort was cancelled out by Luke Garbutt.
AFC Wimbledon grabbed a 1-1 draw against Wigan, with Jamie Proctor opening the scoring before George Dobson deservedly levelled.
Meanwhile, Scott Fraser's late penalty secured MK Dons a 2-1 win against Plymouth. Cameron Jerome had scored the first before Conor Grant equalised for the visitors.