Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder to sign new contract if Paul Pogba follows suit - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Bruno Fernandes will commit his future to Manchester United by signing a new contract - but only if Paul Pogba does the same.

Rangers and Celtic are wanted to join a British League - as part of the fall-out of the failed Euro breakaway plot.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ed Woodward resigned as executive vice-chairman of Manchester United partly because he had serious misgivings over the controversial proposals for a European Super League.

Boris Johnson forced the collapse of the Super League because he feared it would undermine Brexit, one of the key plotters behind the doomed competition Andrea Agnelli has suggested.

Image: Bruno Fernandes will only sign a new contract at Manchester United if his team-mate Paul Pogba does the same, reports The Sun

THE TIMES

Boris Johnson's most trusted aide told the United Arab Emirates Manchester City's participation in the European Super League would damage the country's relationship with the UK.

Image: Ed Woodward had misgivings over the European Super League, according to the Daily Telegraph

The government is pressing ahead with a review of football's structures including the possibility of fan ownership of England's top clubs despite the rapid collapse of the European Super League.

Manchester United and Liverpool are in discussions to play each other in two pre-season friendly matches, which would help with preparations for the return of fans to Premier League games next season.

THE INDEPENDENT

The Premier League's 'other 14' will seek to re-examine existing deals and rules loaded towards the 'Big Six', with that currently seen as preferable to sanctioning clubs and staff that had nothing to do with the Super League breakaway.

THE GUARDIAN

The 12 clubs who instigated the breakaway European Super League are not expected to be directly punished by UEFA but could be hit by changes to the new Champions League format that would remove the proposal to award places based on historical performances.

A sustainability rating agency has downgraded JP Morgan Chase after the US bank was revealed to be funding the failed European Super League (ESL) breakaway attempt.

DAILY MAIL

The 'Big Six' rebels have lost tens of millions between them, around £8m each, in their disastrous attempts to set up a European Super League.

Conspirator clubs were signing up to UEFA's Champions League plans at the same time their lawyers were filing for a trademark to enshrine the European Super League in law.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is said to be 'furious' and concerned for his legacy after being 'blindsided' by the backlash at the club's willingness to take part in the axed European Super League.

Covid-19 passports are set to be trialled at sports events under government plans to ramp up attendances in time for Euro 2020 and the great summer of sport.

Image: Roman Abramovich is said to be concerned about his legacy following the Super League backlash from Chelsea's fans

Tottenham have already made contact with Athletic Bilbao manager Marcelino as Daniel Levy continues his search for Jose Mourinho's replacement, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel says he understands why Tammy Abraham is feeling "worried" and "angry" about his situation at Chelsea.

Following the quick death of the European Super League, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter - along with many other Serie A clubs - will have to undergo a major restructuring to solve their current financial mess.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham has reportedly spent Wednesday phoning Premier League chiefs to apologise for his club's actions with regards to the failed European Super League.

Liverpool owner John Henry and his FSG parent company are facing calls to go from fans, despite his humbled apology over the European Super League fiasco.

Arsenal fans are planning a protest against owner Stan Kroenke ahead of their Premier League game against Everton on Friday night.

Image: John Henry has apologised to Liverpool supporters following the club's involvement in a failed attempt to join a Super League

DAILY STAR

Ed Woodward had to quit Manchester United after turning on the Glazers by refusing to back their European Super League proposals.

The Premier League's 'Big Six' could avoid all punishment for their brief European Super League stint after pulling out of plans late on Tuesday evening.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United remain keen on signing Raphael Varane and the Real Madrid defender has reportedly made his stance clear on a potential move.