Celtic and Rangers wanted in new UK Super League plot - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Celtic and Rangers are wanted to join an all-British League as part of the fall-out from the failed Euro Super League breakaway plot.

Harry Kane is winning the race to be fit for Tottenham's huge EFL Cup final showdown with Manchester City.

Ed Woodward quit as Manchester United's executive vice-chairman on Monday because he was kept in the dark over the final plans for the new controversial Super League.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told anti-Glazer protestors to leave the club's Carrington HQ so they would 'not disrupt training'.

West Ham have taken highly-rated Portsmouth youngster Charlie Bell on trial in a bid to beat a string of clubs to his signature.

Arsenal are reportedly in competition with Leicester in the race to sign Empoli starlet Samuele Ricci in the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Premier League is set to introduce changes to its rulebook which would prevent any future breakaways by the 'Big Six' rebel clubs.

England's European Championship adventure could be played almost entirely at Wembley after the Super League fiasco killed Tottenham Hotspur's bid to host extra matches.

The Football Association are set to review security for this weekend's Carabao Cup final after European Super League protests escalated on Thursday with Manchester United fans storming the club's training ground.

The Duke of Cambridge took it upon himself to help torpedo the European Super League, having struck up a rapport with the current head of the Football Association.

The Lions' offer of compensation for the call-up of Premiership stars has been labelled as "derisory" with the parties still at loggerheads just two weeks before Warren Gatland announces his squad.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs have raised concerns that they will be unable to stage matches when fans return.

Manchester United stars were shocked at how easily angry fans were able to breach security at their Carrington training base before confronting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Thursday.

Harry Kane moved a step closer to proving his fitness for the Carabao Cup Final by returning to outdoor training on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho stayed at Tottenham's training ground for four hours after he was sacked on Monday as he told some 'home truths' to the squad, according to reports.

THE INDEPENDENT

Boris Johnson met with Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, in Downing Street days before the launch of the ill-fated European Super League.

THE GUARDIAN

A fan-led review into the governance of football after the collapse of the European Super League plan will look into whether the current owners' and directors' test is fit for purpose and if there is a need to introduce an independent football regulator, the government has confirmed.