Ryan Giggs: Wales boss charged with assault, causing actual bodily harm, and controlling or coercive behaviour

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been charged with three offences after an incident in November last year.

Giggs has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s, as well as one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020. Giggs denies all three charges.

The former Manchester United winger, 47, has been bailed and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on April 28.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed Robert Page, who took temporary charge following Giggs' arrest in November, will assume the role of national team manager for this summer's delayed European Championships.

In a statement on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said: "A man from Salford has been charged with three offences after police were called to reports of a disturbance in the Worsley area in November 2020.

"Ryan Giggs (29/11/1973) has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s. Both counts relate to an incident on the evening of Sunday 1 November 2020.

Image: Giggs missed games against the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Finland following his arrest last November

"Giggs, of Worsley, has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

"He has been bailed and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28 April 2021."

Giggs said in a statement that he was innocent of the charges and looked forward to clearing his name.

"I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations," Giggs said. "I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.

"I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer."

Giggs said he would be making no further comment while the case is ongoing.

In their statement, the FAW said: "The Football Association of Wales has noted the decision of The Crown Prosecution Service to proceed with charging Ryan Giggs, the Men's National Team Manager.

"In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men's National Team manager for this summer's EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.

"An FAW Board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the Association and the National Team.

"The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time."