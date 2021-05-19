Scotland Euro 2020 squad: Watch a live stream as Steve Clarke names his 26-man squad

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke names his 26-man squad for the European Championships - and you can find out who he's picked in our live stream.

We will bring you the squad announcement live plus reaction from some of those picked and analysis with Kris Boyd live in the studio as Scotland's men's side prepare for their first major finals since 1998.

We will also bring you updates with our dedicated live blog via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @ScotlandSky.

Clarke will then address the media and you can watch that live on Sky Sports News from 2pm.

Watch Scotland's Euro 2020 squad announcement live on the Sky Sports website and app in the stream above.