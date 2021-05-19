Scotland Euro 2020 squad: Watch a live stream as Steve Clarke names his 26-man squad

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke names his 26-man squad for the European Championships - and you can find out who he's picked in our live stream.
We will bring you the squad announcement live plus reaction from some of those picked and analysis with Kris Boyd live in the studio as Scotland's men's side prepare for their first major finals since 1998.
We will also bring you updates with our dedicated live blog via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @ScotlandSky.
Clarke will then address the media and you can watch that live on Sky Sports News from 2pm.
Trending
- Fury: Wilder wants $20m | WBO plan AJ-Usyk
- Gilmour, Turnbull, Patterson in Scotland Euros squad
- Levy: Spurs lost sight of DNA | focus on 'attacking' coach
- 'Not my finest hour' - Potter explains role in Pep row
- Race for Europe: Who needs what in final week?
- Shaw vows to help Man Utd fan escape 'ban threat'
- Mason on his rapid rise and Spurs' bright future
- 'Explosion' and fire at Celtic chief Lawwell's home
- Lampard & Bergkamp inducted into PL Hall of Fame
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
Watch Scotland's Euro 2020 squad announcement live on the Sky Sports website and app in the stream above.