England vs Scotland: Met Police make arrests amid central London dispersal order during Euro 2020 clash

The Metropolitan Police arrested 30 men in central London and around Wembley Stadium as England and Scotland faced each other on Friday.

Crowds poured into popular tourist areas in central London and in around Wembley Stadium before the scoreless draw on Friday night.

The arrests included for racial aggravation, drunk and disorderly behaviour and assault on a police officer.

Scotland Yard said in a tweet: "13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order."

Met Police had issued a dispersal order for central London ahead of the Euro 2020 game.

The measures were put in place to "prevent the public being caused alarm, harassment and distress" and stop criminality in the local area, after large numbers of fans travelled to the capital despite mayor Sadiq Khan and other politicians urging non-ticket-holding supporters not to.

Dispersal orders provide the police with the extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

A fan zone in Trafalgar Square was reserved for key workers, including NHS and London Ambulance Service staff and transport workers during the group stage of the tournament.

Chief Inspector Joe Stokoe, spokesperson for the Met's policing operation during Euro 2020, said: "London also remains in a public health crisis. There are government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced.

"We have contingency plans to deal with any number of potential incidents as they arise but my message is clear: if you don't have a ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, please do not come to London - you could end up missing the game.

"Last night we took the precaution of issuing a section 35 dispersal order that is in place until 15:00hrs on Saturday, 19. We have a flexible policing plan in place to reduce the likelihood of crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour."

Two men were arrested on Thursday night. A 25-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure in Hyde Park. He was taken into police custody before being cautioned and released.

Another man was also arrested on Thursday for the attempted theft of a police officer's hat, assault with intent of avoiding arrest and assault of emergency worker. He was taken to a south London police station where he currently remains.