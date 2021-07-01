Everton threatening Arsenal's Ben White deal from Brighton - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Everton are attempting to gazump Arsenal in the battle to sign England's Ben White from Brighton, with Rafael Benitez making his presence felt quickly following his appointment as manager on Tuesday.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been told Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane this summer.

DAILY STAR

Man Utd fans are convinced 'Agent Luke Shaw' is the man to persuade England teammate Declan Rice to swap the London Stadium for Old Trafford after the midfielder's sit-down chat on social media.

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos is set to find a new challenge with PSG this summer after leaving Real Madrid - having spent 16 seasons at the club and six of those as captain.

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid intend to make the negotiation process extremely difficult for Manchester United in their attempts to sign Raphael Varane.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate faces a selection dilemma for England's European Championship quarter-final against Ukraine, with four players being one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

England star Declan Rice has put Manchester United and Chelsea on alert after it emerged he has turned down two new contract offers from West Ham United.

London Marathon has become embroiled in a discrimination row, after denying a woman the opportunity to defer her 2021 Championship entry due to pregnancy.

THE SUN

Manchester United want to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Juventus insist Cristiano Ronaldo has not asked to leave this summer, dealing a blow to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid could be about to throw a spanner in the works of Tottenham's hopes of signing Jules Kounde, according to reports.