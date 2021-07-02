Manchester United and Juventus eyeing Paul Pogba-Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo have been linked with a swap deal this summer as both players' contracts are due to expire at the end of next season.

Arsenal are reportedly "desperate to sell" players like Alexandre Lacazette in order to shed wages and implement younger players into Mikel Arteta's squad this summer.

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is set to put as many as eight players up for sale as the Reds plot a major squad overhaul this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has asked to leave the club this summer while new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is interested in Joachim Anderson, who impressed last season on loan at Fulham from Lyon.

Real Madrid have given Raphael Varane's agent the green light to hold talks with Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to land the defender for a cut-price £43 million.

Arsenal will launch a surprise £40 million bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Euro 2020.

DAILY STAR

Sergio Ramos has snubbed a £10m deal from Manchester United in favour of joining Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Arsenal target Nuno Tavares has been pictured on a plane alongside his agent as the Benfica defender is edging closer to a switch to the Emirates.

DAILY MIRROR

£27 million 2019 Arsenal signing William Saliba is reportedly set to secure a loan move to Marseille, with his London future far from secure.

THE SUN

Arsenal have reportedly been linked with a shock late move to snap up free agent Sergio Ramos as his move to Paris Saint-Germain has yet to be confirmed.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Sheffield United ace Sander Berge with a view to bolstering their midfield ranks ahead of Granit Xhaka's possible departure.

Manchester United have reportedly ended their long-drawn-out pursuit of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

Manchester United look set to miss out on target Christoph Baumgartner after he pledged his future to Hoffenheim.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard's future remains up in the air despite Leicester City pulling the plug on a move for the Frenchman, and Kevin Nisbet could fill his boots after he emerged as a Parkhead target.

Former AZ and Rosenborg right back Jonas Svensson could be the man to solve Celtic's right back problems following his release from the Dutch club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Alfredo Morelos is close to completing his transfer to Porto and Rangers are set to receive a £10million upfront fee for the striker plus £4m in bonuses, according to media in Portugal.

Former Hearts kid and Celtic-linked Aaron Hickey is a shock transfer target for Napoli after their former manager Gianni di Marzia urged the club to buy him from Bologna.

THE TIMES

David de Gea is determined to stay at Manchester United despite facing even more competition for his place following the signing of Tom Heaton.