Wayne Rooney: Police reviewing complaint over images of Derby manager

Cheshire police are reviewing a complaint of blackmail made regarding online images of Wayne Rooney.

Rooney's representatives contacted police over what they believe was an illicit attempt to entrap the Derby manager with a range of explicit photographs.

The images went viral on social media on Sunday, appearing to show the former Manchester United and England player asleep in a hotel room surrounded by a group of young women.

There is no suggestion Rooney acted inappropriately, or even he was aware of what was going on around him.

People close to Rooney confirmed to Sky Sports News that the matter had been handed over to police.

1:38 Wayne Rooney says he will not walk away from his position at Derby despite admitting he does not know what players he will have available for the start of the season

Rooney is about to start his first full season in charge at Derby, having narrowly kept them in the Championship last season after taking over from Phillip Cocu.

However, he has warned that he will be unable to field a team unless the club makes significant signings.

Derby currently have only nine registered senior players, two of whom are goalkeepers.

One of those players Jason Knight was injured after a 50-50 tackle in training with Rooney. He has been ruled out for three months.