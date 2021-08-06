New Saints: Welsh side claim impressive 4-2 Europa Conference League win over Viktoria Plzen

The New Saints conceded two late goals but still claimed an impressive 4-2 triumph over Viktoria Plzen in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Declan McManus netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, as the Cymru Premier club opened up a 4-0 lead over the Czech club, who sit above AC Milan, PSV and Marseille in the UEFA club coefficient rankings.

However, Jean-David Beauguel pulled one back in the 89th minute and Adriel Ba Loua reduced the arrears further, deep into stoppage time, to improve Plzen's chances of salvaging a result in the return leg.

Image: McManus scored a hat-trick as The New Saints went 4-0 up

Blaine Hudson gave The New Saints a 19th-minute lead before McManus converted his first penalty on the half-hour.

He scored again from the spot eight minutes into the second half - before completing his hat-trick with a delightful finish 15 minutes from the end.

The New Saints are trying to make history by reaching the play-off stage of a European tournament for the first time ever.

If they progress, they will play Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia or Osijek of Croatia in the play-offs. CSKA won the first leg 4-2 at home.

The New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick told BBC Radio Shropshire: "We are ruthless and being clinical at the moment - and to score four goals against that calibre of opposition, I think really says a lot about us and the players."