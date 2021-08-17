League Two highlights and round-up: Bradford, Forest Green win

Andy Cook scored a perfect hat-trick in the first half to help Bradford hammer Stevenage 4-1 at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 30-year-old nodded in City's first in the opening minute before Elliott List equalised for the visitors.

Cook regained the advantage for Derek Adams' side with his left foot on the half-hour mark, shortly after Lee Angol missed a penalty for the Bantams, and the hat-trick came eight minutes later when he dinked the ball over Joseph Anang right-footed from close range.

Defender Niall Canavan put the final nail in the coffin with a fourth goal two minutes from the end.

Colchester ended Mansfield's 100 per cent start to the season after a stoppage-time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Elliott Hewitt got up superbly at the back post and headed home on his full debut to put the Stags in front but they were held when Freddie Sears scored from the spot at the death.

Forest Green made it three wins from three as they beat Rochdale 2-1 at Spotland to top the early-season table.

Jamille Matt bagged his third goal in as many games when he coolly fired home the opener.

Rochdale levelled the scores just after half-time when Alex Newby smashed the ball into the back of the net, but the visitors regained their advantage just one minute later as Matt Stevens scored in his third successive league game.

Crawley came from behind to beat Salford for their first win of the season at The People's Pension Stadium.

Ian Henderson headed Gary Bowyer's side into the lead in the seventh minute but they saw their lead disappear when Ashley Nadesan netted an equaliser before Jake Hessenthaler nodded in George Francomb's cross at the back post with 15 minutes to go to snatch the points.

Walsall and Scunthorpe remain winless after a 1-1 draw at the Banks's Stadium. Brendan Kiernan's effort snuck past the Scunthorpe defence and Kieran Phillips was on hand to tap home from close range, but they were denied their first win of the season when Alfie Beestin's 90th-minute equaliser secured the Iron a point.

Bristol Rovers claimed their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Oldham at the Memorial Stadium, netting their first home goal in well over eight hours of football through Harvey Saunders 10 minutes before half-time.

Swindon and Tranmere remained goalless while the deadlock could not be broken between Port Vale and Carlisle as well as Barrow and Exeter.