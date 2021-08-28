League One highlights and round-up: Sunderland win; Sheffield Wednesday lose

Ross Stewart scored twice as Sunderland moved top of League One after beating Wycombe 3-1 at home.

Stewart struck either side of Elliot Embleton's goal before David Wheeler netted an injury-time consolation for the visitors.

The Black Cats replaced Sheffield Wednesday at the summit after the Owls lost their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 defeat at Morecambe. Dennis Adeniran's second-half own goal gave the Shrimps all three points.

Michael Smith's first-half double gave Rotherham a 2-0 victory over Yorkshire rivals Doncaster, who are bottom of the table with just one point from their five matches. The Millers finished the game with 10 men after Mickel Miller's red card early in the second half.

There were three red cards at Montgomery Waters Meadow as Shrewsbury gained their first league win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Gillingham.

Jack Tucker gave the Gills the first-half lead but second-half goals from Tom Bloxham and Sam Cosgrove turned the game on its head.

A late melee involving players from both teams saw David Davis and Harry Burgoyne sent off for the Shrews while Daniel Phillips received a red card for Gills.

Callum Lang scored the only goal of the game as Wigan won 1-0 at home to Portsmouth while Cambridge beat Bolton 1-0 thanks to Shilow Tracey's first-half strike.

Diallang Jaiyesimi and Jayden Stockley struck late in the first half as Charlton won 2-0 against Crewe at The Valley.

It was also 2-0 at Stadium MK where Mohamed Eisa and Matt O'Riley were on the scoresheet as MK Dons won 2-0 against Accrington.

Ipswich are still looking for their first league win of the season after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road.

Quick-fire goals from Joe Pigott, from the penalty spot, and Wes Burns at the start of the second half put Town in control but Ben Heneghan soon pulled a goal back before substitute Jack Rudoni equalised deep into injury time.

James Henry scored a hat-trick as Oxford won 3-1 at home against Lincoln, who scored a late consolation goal from the penalty spot through Anthony Scully.

Callum Camps cancelled out Ryan Hardie's opener for Plymouth as Fleetwood came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Home Park.