Ryan Christie: Bournemouth and Burnley in transfer talks with Celtic over deal to sign playmaker on deadline day

Bournemouth and Burnley are both in talks with Celtic over a deal to sign Ryan Christie.

The 26-year-old midfielder is a free agent on January 1 and has recently rejected a new contract offer from the Parkhead club.

Bournemouth, managed by Scott Parker, look set to edge past Premier League side Burnley in the race to sign the Scotland international.

Christie joined Celtic from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015 and has scored 42 goals for the club.

Christie got a hat-trick of assists as Celtic thrashed Dundee earlier in the season

When asked about the futures of Christie and forward Odsonne Edouard earlier this month, Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou said: "I will be happy if they all stay.

"I've said before that I am not going to convince anyone to stay but they are quality players.

"Odsonne and Ryan are the ones people are speaking about most and they have both been fantastic since I have come in.

"It's about their attitude and the way they train. If they stay, great but I also know that these are decisions for them.

"They know what is best for their careers and their lives.

"If it so happens that they leave in this window, then they do so on the best possible terms. They've given everything for the shirt here."