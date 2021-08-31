Takehiro Tomiyasu: Arsenal agree £19.8m deal for Bologna defender with Hector Bellerin close to Real Betis move

Arsenal have agreed a £19.8m (€23m) deal for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu with Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin close to joining Real Betis on loan.

Japan international Tomiyasu has agreed terms on a four-year contract plus the option of a fifth with Arsenal and is in the final stages of his medical examinations in Italy.

The 22-year-old can play both centre-back and right-back and had attracted interest from Tottenham earlier in the transfer window.

Image: Tomiyasu had also been a Tottenham target this summer

Tomiyasu has made 64 appearances for the Italian side and came on as a late substitute in Bologna's 0-0 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

Arsenal had also been keen on signing Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal, but the 22-year-old's preference was to move to their north London rivals Spurs.

Tomiyasu's potential arrival comes with Gunners right-back Bellerin having a medical in London ahead of a loan move to Real Betis with an option to buy.

The 26-year-old's Arsenal contract expires in the summer of 2023 and he looks set to end his decade stay at the Emirates.

Bellerin has won three FA Cups at Arsenal after joining the club in 2011 from Barcelona.

Runarsson close to OH Leuven switch

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson is close to signing for Belgian club OH Leuven on loan.

Sky Sports News can confirm talks between the clubs are at an advanced stage and there is confidence a deal can be struck before the deadline.

The 26-year-old Iceland international arrived at the Emirates from Dijon in September 2020, bolstering Mikel Arteta's options in goal following the departure of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

However, he has struggled to dislodge Bernd Leno, and the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United has left him surplus to requirements.

Image: Reiss Nelson is an Arsenal academy product having made 48 appearances for the club

Nelson joins Feyenoord on loan

Reiss Nelson has joined Eredivisie side Feyenoord on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The 21-year-old, who is an Arsenal academy product, enjoyed a loan spell at Hoffenheim in the 2018/19 season.

In total, Nelson has made 48 first-team appearances for Arsenal since making his debut at just 17 as a sub at Wembley during the 2017 FA Community Shield victory over Chelsea.

Feyenoord switched their attention to Nelson after they pulled out of a deal to sign Manchester United's Amad Diallo, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.