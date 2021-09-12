Harvey Elliott: Liverpool winger suffers dislocated ankle injury against Leeds

Leeds' Pascal Struijk was sent off after a challenge on Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott; the 18-year-old suffered a serious leg injury and was stretchered off at Elland Road; Liverpool won 3-0 on Sunday thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch on a stretcher following an injury against Leeds

Harvey Elliott was stretchered off after suffering a dislocated ankle in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The 18-year-old appeared in severe pain after going down under a challenge from Leeds' Pascal Struijk who was sent off in the 60th minute following a VAR review into the incident.

Play was halted for several minutes as Elliott received treatment from Liverpool's medical staff.

The youngster, making his fourth Premier League appearance of the campaign, was replaced by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Struijk had come on as a substitute for Leeds in place of Diego Llorente, who was taken off in the 33rd minute due to an injury.

Away fans sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" as Elliott left the pitch while sections of the home supporters applauded.

A number of the teenager's team-mates, including Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker, were visibly distressed.

At the time Elliott was carried off the field, Liverpool had taken a 2-0 lead in the game against Marcelo Bielsa's side thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabinho.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, who was sidelined with a long-term injury last season, told Sky Sports after the game: "

Sky Sports' Gary Neville said of the incident: "It's not a good one. Players who saw it originally have walked away in shock. Jurgen Klopp is furious.

"The most important thing is the boy but I'm not sure it's a red card. We're watching it up here but we can't show it. The red card is a result of the injury rather than the tackle."

Elliott posted on his Instagram story after sustaining the potentially long-term injury, writing: "Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery, YNWA [You'll Never Walk Alone]."

Image: Elliott had begun the Premier League campaign impressively for Liverpool following his loan at Blackburn Rovers last season

Elliott joined Liverpool in 2019 from Fulham and enjoyed a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season where he netted seven times in 41 appearances.

He signed a new long-term contract at Anfield in the summer and was handed a full Premier League debut by Jurgen Klopp for the 2-0 win over Burnley in August.

The former Fulham youth player was also included in the England U21 squad for games against Romania and Kosovo over the international break but did not feature for Lee Carsley's Young Lions.

Sadio Mane's strike in injury time sealed a 3-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp's side against Leeds, which meant his team joined Manchester United and Chelsea on ten points at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool tweeted in solidarity with their player: "We're all with you, Harvey. You'll Never Walk Alone."

A number of current and former Premier League players expressed their support towards Elliott, including Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Carragher.

Klopp: We will be there for Harvey

Image: Jurgen Klopp applauds the Liverpool supporters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to Sky Sports:

"It's a bad injury to his ankle. I heard it was dislocated so we could put it back and he's now in hospital. We have to wait, obviously. He played an incredible game and is an incredible player who is out.

"Do I want such a young boy early in his career to have this experience? No, but now it's the case so we have to be there and we will be there. We'll play football without him but we will wait for him as well because obviously he's a top player.

"I saw the situation and I saw immediately the extent as I could see his foot was not in the right place. That's why we were shocked."

Van Dijk: I'll support Elliott

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to Sky Sports:

"First and foremost all our thoughts and prayers are going to Harvey. Hopefully, he recovers quickly and as well as possible from it. Obviously at this stage we have no idea of the diagnosis at this moment but it looked bad.

Apart from that, it was a fantastic win here in an intense game. I enjoyed it from the point of the view of the atmosphere as we've not experienced it for a while but there's clearly two feelings.

"From the moment the injury happened, I saw Mo [Salah] shouting to the side and I saw the reaction of Harvey so I knew it was really serious. It was difficult to re-focus but we had to deal with it. We tried to deal with it in the best possible way.

"100 per cent I'll be there to support Harvey, and the good thing is that I've experienced with all the players and the staff at Liverpool that they had my back. They were there for me in difficult times too so I'm 100 per cent sure they'll be there for Harvey as well."

Redknapp: No malice in Struijk challenge

Image: Pascal Struijk was dismissed for the challenge

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"I feel for him. The recovery starts now. What I would say is there are players who have come back from horrendous injuries. I think about Andre Gomes at Everton. People questioned whether he would play again.

"Fingers crossed it's a straight-forward break, because there are some that can be a lot more complicated and keep you out a lot longer.

"I feel so sorry for this young man. It's the start of an incredible journey for him. He just got into the first-team and he looks so at home in the Premier League.

"No doubt he will do again. He's just got to be patient and listen to the right people. He'll feel heartbroken but I wish him a speedy recovery. Fingers crossed he comes back stronger."

"Every time you go in for a challenge, you are going to endanger someone.

"Having seen it, I feel personally that it's an innocuous challenge. Does he mean to hurt him? No, of course he doesn't. It's just one of those that happens every now and again in football.

"I actually feel sorry for the player involved because it's a very difficult thing for a player. Players find it really hard to get over those sort of things, so it's an awful situation all-round."