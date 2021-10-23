Euro round-up: Jude Bellingham scores wonder goal in Dortmund win, Bayern also victorious

Borussia Dortmund scored first-half goals through Emre Can and Mats Hummels before a sensational effort by Jude Bellingham wrapped up a 3-1 victory at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Playing without striker Erling Haaland, who is sidelined for several weeks with a hip injury, Dortmund were never troubled as they secured a seventh league win from nine matches.

They remain in second place with 21 points, one adrift of Bayern Munich who thumped Hoffenheim 4-0.

After Dortmund's 4-0 midweek demolition by Ajax Amsterdam, the Ruhr valley club were desperate to make amends even though they were missing half a dozen players on top of Haaland.

Dortmund have conceded more Bundesliga goals this season than lowly Bielefeld who have yet to win a game. They had a pair of early chances through Donyell Malen, but Bielefeld came even closer when Janni Serra pounced on a mistake by defender Marin Pongracic but failed to beat 'keeper Gregor Kobel.

Dortmund opened the scoring with Can's 31st-minute penalty before they doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time with defender Hummels' stunning 20-metre volley.

Central defender Hummels became the only active player in the Bundesliga to score at least one goal in the last 14 seasons.

Bellingham made sure of the three points in the 73rd minute, dribbling past three players and then delightfully chipping 'keeper Stefan Ortega for a remarkable goal by the 18-year-old. A late penalty by Fabian Klos cut the deficit for the hosts but they remain second-bottom on five points.

Bayern thrash Hoffenheim to remain top

Bayern Munich top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck again as the German champions demolished Hoffenheim 4-0 on Saturday to remain top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann was stuck in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week but he set up what he called an 'analysis centre' in his home kitchen, and then passed on instructions to his assistants.

The set-up paid dividends as Bayern still managed another flurry of goals. No other team in Bundesliga history has managed to score 33 goals after nine games.

Serge Gnabry opened their account in the 16th minute after an earlier goal by the Germany international was disallowed following a VAR review.

The Bavarians, who scored five times against Bayer Leverkusen last week and another four goals to beat Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, struck again on the half-hour mark, with Lewandowski spectacularly thundering in a shot from 20 metres to take his league season tally to 10 goals.

The Pole, who had missed a couple of easy chances earlier in the game, has now scored 26 goals in 34 league matches in the calendar year of 2021, just six shy of the all-time Bundesliga record set by Gerd Mueller in 1972.

Late goals from substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman sealed Bayern's win and moved them up to 22 points, one ahead of Dortmund, for Topmoeller's second win this week as Nagelmsnan's replacement.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich caused some raised eyebrows after the game confirming he had not yet been vaccinated and was not planning to in the near future.