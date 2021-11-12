Women's Super League match previews, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Women's Football Weekend, with north London and Birmingham derbies, and two games on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of a big weekend in the Women's Super League, we take a look at some of the stunning goals that have been scored so far this season.

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Saturday, 12.30pm

Team news

Tottenham goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela looks set to keep her place after she was given the nod for the 1-1 draw with Man Utd last weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Arsenal and West Ham.

Further forward, the hosts are expected to line up with a five-strong defence and have no new injury problems to contend with.

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie has missed more than a month so Lotte Wubben-Moy will likely keep her place at centre-back. Viv Miedema was rested for the win over West Ham last weekend but is expected to return.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Tottenham and Manchester United.

Everton vs Man Utd - Sunday, 12.30pm live on Sky Sports Premier League

Team news

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL match between Tottenham and Manchester United.

Everton look unlikely to make many changes from their 1-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend, with a front three of Toni Duggan, Kenza Dali and Anna Anvegard set to continue.

Alessia Russo's form has cemented her place at the tip of Manchester United's attack, while Hayley Ladd, given a starting berth against Tottenham last weekend, is also set to keep her place.

Opta stats

Everton have lost all four of their FA Women's Super League matches against Manchester United, conceding at least twice in every defeat.

Everton have only faced Manchester City more often in the FA WSL (11 times) without picking up a single point than they have in their four games against Manchester United. They've lost their 15 matches against the Manchester clubs by an aggregate score of 40-7.

Everton have lost six of their last eight FA Women's Super League matches (W2) as many as they'd lost in their previous 20 in the competition (W9 D5 L6).

Manchester United are winless in their last two FA WSL matches, drawing against Man City and Spurs. They have never gone three consecutive matches without a win in the competition.

No side have failed to score in more FA WSL matches this season than Everton (4, level with Birmingham and Reading).

Manchester United haven't trailed for a single minute in any of their away FA Women's Super League matches this season, one of only two sides yet to do so on the road along with Arsenal. The Red Devils have also led for the most minutes in away games (162).

Everton haven't scored with any of their last 24 efforts at goal in the FA WSL, with 11 different players attempting a shot in this time without finding the net.

No player has created more chances in the FA WSL this season without registering an assist than Man Utd's Kirsty Hanson (14), setting up seven different players without success.

Manchester United's Alessia Russo has been involved in a goal every 73 minutes in the FA WSL (6 goals, 2 assists) and has scored in each of her last two appearances.

In three FA WSL starts against Everton, Man Utd's Ella Toone has been directly involved in five goals (3 goals, 2 assists), netting once in all three matches.

Birmingham vs Aston Villa - Sunday, 2pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Team news

Birmingham will welcome back Sarah Ewens from injury, although she is not expected to be fit enough to start the second-city derby.

There is better news for Rebecca Holloway though, after she came off the bench last weekend and is now pressing for a place in the starting line-up.

Aston Villa look likely to revert to a more attacking line-up with Freya Gregory, Alisha Lehmann and Ramona Petzelberger set to line up behind Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah in attack.

Opta stats

This is only the third FA WSL meeting between Birmingham City and Aston Villa, with the Blues winning one and drawing the other last season.

Aston Villa have lost seven of their 14 away FA WSL matches (W3 D4) - but all three of their wins have come against sides beginning with B - Brighton (x2) and Bristol City.

Birmingham City are the only side in the FA WSL this season who are yet to lead in a match - they have also trailed for the most amount of minutes (293), six more than the next most, their opponents for this match Aston Villa (287).

Aston Villa are the only side yet to score in the first half of an FA WSL match this season, failing to score with any of their 24 shots in the first 45 minutes of matches.

Birmingham City have had just 26 shots in open play in the FA WSL this season, four fewer than any other side (Leicester, 30).

Excluding an awarded win for Spurs in January, Birmingham City are winless in their last 20 FA Women's Super League matches - in WSL history, only Yeovil Town between April 2017 and October 2018 have had a longer winless run (32 games).

Birmingham have conceded four goals from corner situations in the FA WSL this season, twice as many as any other side. They've conceded from four of the 13 shots they've faced from corner situations (31%).

Aston Villa have lost their last three FA WSL matches, last losing more consecutively between February and April (five in a row).

Birmingham have the worst shot conversion ratio in the FA WSL this season (4.8%), scoring with just two of their 42 shots at goal. Aston Villa are the third-worst for converting shots, scoring with four of 53 efforts (7.6%).

Eight of Aston Villa's last nine shots in FA Women's Super League matches have come in the 90th minute - they had six against Reading and two against Chelsea. They've had more efforts in the 90th minute than any other side this season (11).

Brighton vs Leicester - Sunday, 2pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL clash between Everton and Brighton.

Team news

Brighton may continue with the back three which served them well against Everton, with Geum-Min Lee and Danielle Carter leading the line.

Leicester will be without the injured Georgia Brougham, with Sophie Howard set to take her place at right-back.

Opta stats

This will be the first ever meeting between Brighton and Leicester in the FA WSL, or indeed any other competition.

Brighton are yet to beat a newly promoted side on home soil in the FA Women's Super League in four attempts (D1 L3).

Brighton have won six of their last eight home FA WSL matches (L2), as many as they'd won in their first 25 on home soil (D4 L15).

Leicester City are the first FA WSL side to lose their opening six matches of a season since Yeovil Town in the 2018-19 season. Yeovil would go on to be relegated in that campaign.

Brighton have won 10 FA WSL matches in 2021 (D1 L7) - one more than they won in 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined (W9 D10 L27).

Leicester City have faced 106 shots in open play in the FA Women's Super League this season, 35 more than any other side (West Ham and Everton, 71).

Only Bristol City and Notts County (two) have scored fewer goals in their first six FA WSL matches than Leicester City (three), while only Yeovil Town have conceded more (24) than the Foxes (17).

Leicester City have given 4,972 minutes to English players in the FA WSL this season, the most of any side - 14 of the 18 players to have played for the Foxes have been English, the joint-most of any side along with Aston Villa.

Brighton's last six FA WSL goals have been scored by different players - Emma Koivisto, Kayleigh Green, Danielle Carter, Lee Geum-Min, Victoria Williams and Aileen Whelan.

Since the start of October, Leicester have had fewer shots in the FA WSL than any other side, only attempting three more shots (11) than they've conceded goals (8) in that timeframe.

Man City vs Chelsea - Sunday, 3pm live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL game between Leicester and Man City.

Team news

Manchester City's Ellen White will lead a front three after returning to replace Khadija Shaw last weekend, with Jill Scott likely to partner Alex Greenwood in the continued absence of Steph Houghton.

Chelsea are expected to bring Ji So-Yun back into the starting line-up after Drew Spence replaced her for the midweek thrashing of Servette.

Opta stats

Manchester City are winless in eight FA WSL matches against Chelsea (D6 L2) - the only team they've gone more than three games without a win against in the WSL.

Chelsea have never won away from home against Manchester City in the FA Women's Super League (D3 L5). They are the only team they've never won away at in the WSL.

Man City have won four of their six home FA WSL matches against the reigning champions (D2), scoring exactly twice in each of their last five such matches.

Chelsea's high press has led to 21 shots from high turnovers in the FA WSL this season, more than any other side. They've also scored three goals following a high turnover, the joint-most of any team (also Arsenal, 3).

Manchester City (61.8%) and Chelsea (61.9%) are the two sides with the most possession in the FA Women's Super League this season, while both sides have had the most open play sequences with 10+ passes - Man City with 71 and Chelsea on 73.

Manchester City have lost their last two home FA WSL matches - as many as they'd lost in their previous 57 on home soil (W44 D11 L2). They have never lost three in a row at home in the WSL.

Chelsea have scored in their last 57 FA WSL matches, a run that is 27 matches longer than any other consecutive scoring run by a team in WSL history. Since last failing to score in October 2018, they have scored 178 goals in the WSL, more than anyone else.

Man City haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last five FA WSL matches, last going six without one between February and May 2019. They conceded in the first minute last time out against Leicester for only the second time in the WSL, also doing so against Yeovil Town in April 2019.

Manchester City's Georgia Stanway created seven chances in open play in their win over Leicester City on MD6 - it was the most she'd ever created in a single FA WSL match.

In 2021, Chelsea's Fran Kirby has been involved in 28 goals in 14 starts in the FA WSL (16 goals, 12 assists). She is the only player in WSL history to both score and assist more than 10 goals in a single calendar year, while only Vivianne Miedema has been involved in more goals in a single year, 32 in 2019 (22 goals, 10 assists).

West Ham vs Reading - Sunday, 3pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Birmingham and Reading.

Team news

Maisy Barker and Adriana Leon remain on the sidelines for West Ham but Grace Fisk, who came off the bench at half-time last weekend, is fit enough to start. Lisa Evans could also return, with the Arsenal loanee ineligible to face her parent club last weekend.

Reading may start with the same line-up as beat Birmingham last weekend, although Rachel Rowe may be fit after shaking off a muscle complaint.

Opta stats

West Ham United have lost their last two home FA WSL matches against Reading, losing 3-2 in 2019-20 and 1-0 in 2020-21.

The away team has won four of their six FA WSL matches between West Ham and Reading (D1 L1) - the only WSL fixture with a higher percentage of away wins from at least the same number of fixtures than West Ham vs Reading (67%) is Bristol City vs Notts County (78% - seven wins in nine).

West Ham United have won just five of their last 28 FA WSL matches (D8 L15) and have failed to score in 12 of their last 19 league games.

Reading have won their last two FA WSL matches, winning 3-0 against both Aston Villa and Birmingham. The Royals haven't won three in a row since April 2019.

West Ham are the only side yet to score from a set piece in the FA Women's Super League this season - the Hammers haven't had a single shot on target from a set piece situation.

Since the start of last season, West Ham have only won one of their 14 home matches in the FA WSL (D6 L7), beating newly promoted Leicester earlier this season.

Reading have scored as many goals in their last two league games (6) as they managed in their previous 11 in the FA WSL. They could score three or more goals in three consecutive FA WSL matches for the first time.

West Ham's Yui Hasegawa has created the most chances for the Hammers in the FA WSL this season (10) and played more passes into the opposition box (27) than any other player at the club.

Reading have picked up nine points in their 15 away FA WSL matches in London (W2 D3 L10), though seven of those nine points have been won against West Ham (W2 D1).

Natasha Dowie has scored in her last two FA WSL appearances for Reading - she hasn't scored in three consecutive WSL matches since June 2013 for Liverpool.

Women's Football Weekend Preview: Special guests Lucy Bronze, Gilly Flaherty and Sophie Haywood preview a huge WSL weekend

On a special Women's Football Weekend edition of the Essential Football Podcast, digital football journalist Charlotte Marsh and Sky Sports WSL presenter Caroline Barker are joined by a trio of great guests to preview the weekend's action.

In Part 1, Ballon D'Or runner-up Lucy Bronze gives some unique insight into Everton's new manager Jean-Luc Vasseur and looks forward to their televised clash with Man Utd this weekend, while explaining why Man City's season has got off to a rocky start ahead of their game with champions Chelsea.

In Part 2, Gilly Flaherty ponders why Tottenham have started the season so well and whether Arsenal can go unbeaten with a north London derby on the way this weekend, and looks forward to her West Ham side taking on Reading on the back of their own solid start.

In Part 3, Sophie Haywood explains how Aston Villa have kicked on from last season ahead of their second-city derby with Birmingham, and considers why Leicester have found the jump to the top flight tough as they face Hope Powell's in-form Brighton side.

Sunday November 14: Everton vs Manchester United, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday November 14: Manchester City vs Chelsea, kick-off 3pm

Saturday November 20: Manchester City vs Aston Villa, kick-off 11.30am

Here's how to follow the WSL on Sky Sports...

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports digital - Follow all the latest from the WSL across SkySpots.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from games live on Sky Sports. You can watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly from Thursday, September 9 on Sky Sports Premier League, the half an hour show will review and preview matches, include in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind the scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, a new bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

To add all the Barclays FA WSL fixtures to your calendar click here.