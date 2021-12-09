Antonio Rudiger to become one of world's best-paid defenders if he leaves Chelsea as free agent - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Antonio Rudiger is set to become one of football's highest-paid defenders, potentially earning up to £400,000 a week if he leaves Chelsea as a free agent next summer.

Chelsea team-mates are said to be "bewildered" the club has not offered a new contract to Cesar Azpilicueta who, like Rudiger, is free to leave in the summer.

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo says he lost his appetite for football while playing under Ronald Koeman's management at Barcelona.

Sergino Dest is keen on leaving Barcelona after losing his spot since Xavi's appointment as manager, and hopes Bayern Munich will firm up their interest in him.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Clubs have been advised to group players together on team buses based on their vaccination status and keep goalkeepers apart from the rest of the squad as the Omicron variant threatens more disruption to football in the UK.

Image: Marc Overmars has signed a new deal as Ajax director of football

THE SUN

Ajax have told Newcastle to "stop calling" about Marc Overmars, who has agreed a contract extension to stem rumours of him becoming director of football at St James' Park.

Antonio Rudiger is reported to have agreed a contract with Real Madrid and could be the first of multiple Chelsea defenders to leave the club next summer.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has emerged as a possible January target for Newcastle.

Danny Rose has been told he is not fit enough by unhappy Watford boss Claudio Ranieri.

Hundreds of Leicester fans missed the first 20 minutes of their Europa League clash with Napoli after police escorted their coaches in the wrong direction.

Benfica fans have made a mocking website in which each click sends under-fire manager Jorge Jesus one step closer to Brazilian club Flamengo, who he is being linked with.

DAILY MIRROR

Ralf Rangnick is keen on bringing RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara to Old Trafford and the Bundesliga side are concerned about a release clause in his contract.

Image: Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Junior says there is no point experts putting price tags on his head because he is feeling comfortable at Real Madrid and has no intention of seeking a move.

Clement Lenglet is facing criticism from Barcelona supporters after being pictured smiling and laughing with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after their Champions League defeat on Wednesday.

Image: Frenkie de Jong

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are reported to have placed midfielder Frenkie de Jong, goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and defender Sergino Dest on the transfer list.

DAILY RECORD

Former Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is set to complete a move to MLS with the New York Red Bulls.

St Johnstone are close to sealing a permanent deal with Ali Crawford, who is currently on loan with the Perth club from Bolton Wanderers.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are reported to have agreed a deal to bring another Japan star to Glasgow, with Gamba Osaka's Yosuke Ideguchi set to join Ange Postecoglou's squad.